Body of woman found in car park near Newcastle United's ground

Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was found earlier this morning.

Just after 2.30am today, police received a report that a body of a female had been found in a car park at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Emergency services attended and the body of a woman – who is believed to have been sleeping rough – was found.

Northumbria Police say an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and a formal identification process is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 83 080219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.