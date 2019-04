Police searching for a missing pensioner have found a body in a field.

The discovery was made in Shincliffe, near Durham City, shortly before 1.30pm on Monday afternoon.

While formal identification has still to take place, officers believe the body to be missing David Jolly, 74, from Kirk Merrington, near Spennymoor.

A Durham Police spokesman said: "His family have been informed of the discovery.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."