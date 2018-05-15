Bobbies on the beat are getting younger - as five-year-old joins the force

A youngster got a very special birthday treat when he joined Durham Constabulary for the day.

To celebrate his fifth birthday, young interceptors fan, Farren Davison, got a treat to remember.

Farren tried his hand at dog handling.

The Chester-le-Street youngster, who was diagnosed with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia at just three days old, was invited to celebrate his birthday with some of his much-loved heroes from the popular television show, Police Interceptors, which features officers from Durham and Cleveland.

Farren, who loves nothing more than watching an episode of Durham and Cleveland’s finest enjoyed a tour of the Durham Headquarters before tucking into a slice of birthday cake with Deputy Chief Constable, Jo Farrell.

As part of his visit, PC Claire McNaney from the Alcohol Harm Reduction Unit, took it upon herself to collect police memorabilia after hearing of Farren’s love for the emergency services.

She found herself inundated with donations flooding in from across the country and overseas.

Joining the line-up of officers.

A spokesman for the force, said: "Farren was presented with the goodies in the Chief Constable’s office where he even got to try on his uniform."

Five-year-old Farren Davison takes to the beat.