BMW and exotic car drivers asked to help form funeral convoy for Alex Slark

An appeal has been made for drivers of high performance and exotic cars to form a cortege for tragic dad Alex Slark.

Alex, 26, from Washington, died last month while driving to work at Nissan.

His black BMW 320i is believed to have collided with two stationary vehicles before then colliding with a heavy goods vehicle at Cherry Blossom Way’s junction with the A1290.

The dad-of-one was a car fanatic and his friends want to give him an appropriate send-off.

Aaron Stevens is appealing for drivers to form a convoy to follow the funeral cortege.

“I have been a friend of Alex for quite some time and my girlfriend went to school with him,” he said.

“It has just been a shock for everyone.

“Last time I bumped into him, he was with his daughter Scarlett, who he doted on.

“I just want to do something to show a bit of respect for him and hopefully make the day a little easier.

“I have got quite a lot of friends with BMWs and I just wanted to get a few of them together to follow the cortege.

“He just loved his car - it was his daughter first, then his cars. That’s what he lived for.”

A funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Monday, June 11, at Holy Trinity Church in Washington Village, followed by a private cremation and drinks at Champs in Washington.

“We are going to meet at the southbound Washington Services at 9am, then make our way to Alex’s parents house and follow them to the church,” said Aaron.

“We will wait for them at the church and then follow them to the crematorium to show our respects.

“I am trying to get as many BMWs and exotic cars together as we can, but it is proving a little bit difficult.”

Alex’s sister Stephanie McIntyre said her brother would be ‘ecstatic’ at the thought of a big turn out of vehicles.

“He would think he was a celebrity,” she said.

A JustGiving page set up to raise money for Alex’s family and provide for Scarlett has smashed its £2,000 target, raising more than £3,300.

Police are investigating Alex’s death and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident, especially anybody with dash cam footage. Anyone who is able to help should contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 22/05/18.