Blustery weather hits roads and rail services as windy conditions return to North East

Drivers and passengers have faced a difficult morning due to high winds in the North East.

The blustery conditions are a far cry from the storms of last week, but are causing some disruption.

LNER services between Alnmouth and Dunbar were slowed down due to speed restrictions owing to high winds earlier today.

The Transporter Bridge in Teesside has also been closed due to the winds, and some stretches of road saw drivers facing strong side winds.

The windy, cloudy weather is expected to continue for most of the day, with winds will ease during the evening and temperatures not expected to reach higher than 18 °C.

Tonight will be largely dry and clear but breezy and feeling mild.

Tomorrow is forecast to remain breezy with a weak band of rain moving southwards across the region. Some brighter but colder conditions late afternoon, with sunny spells later on.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is for a cool but largely sunny Friday, and a cloudier and windier Saturday, with possible rain in the evening. Sunny but feeling cold in the breeze on Sunday, perhaps with a shower of rain.