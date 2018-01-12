Blue Monday is coming – here’s how a simple cuppa and chat can help

People are being urged to brew up to help beat Blue Monday.

Falling on January 15 this year, the day is said to be the most depressing of the year.

A culmination of Christmas credit card bills beginning to arrive, New Year’s resolutions being broken and the reality of work setting back in - with warmer months a long way off - is said to make the day the day the toughest of the year.

In a bid to help lift people’s spirits, the Samaritans have launched its Brew Up Monday campaign.

They are calling on people to take time out to have a cuppa and chat with friends and those who may be going through a tough time.

Louise Tindill, from the Sunderland Samaritans branch - which also covers South Tyneside - said: “Isolation and loneliness are among the main reasons people contact Samaritans, especially at this time of year.

“Joining up and having tea with someone can provide a lift when dark days, cold weather, broken resolutions and credit card bills may otherwise take centre stage.”

The Samaritans are holding a ‘Brew Up’ drop-in session on Monday at its branch at 13 Grange Crescent, Sunderland - near to Park Lane Interchange.

It will be open from 10am until 2pm for people to call in for a cuppa and a chat.

Meanwhile, Cleadon Park PCT will also be holding a coffee morning on Monday from 10am until 1pm.

The event has been organised by the South Tyneside Lifecycle Primary Care Mental Health Service, South Tyneside’s Change4Life Health and Wellbeing Champions Network, Public Health and the Library Service.

For information on the Samaritans visit www.samaritans.org To contact the Samaritans call 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org.