Blandford Street fire: Hold up in allowing investigators in to wrecked Peacocks site ahead of demolition

Fire investigators are still waiting to get into the remains of Sunderland city centre store more than a month after it burned down.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's experts are awaiting the outcome of surveys, which will give its team the green light and carry out checks within the Peacocks shop site.

The fire at Peacocks in Blandford Street, Sunderland, as it raged on the night of Wednesday, January 23.

Until this is done, work to clear the site cannot begin.

The Blandford Street business caught light on the night of Wednesday, January 23, tearing through the building.

The cause of the blaze is not thought to be suspicious, but the reason for the fire is yet to be confirmed.

A photograph, taken by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, of the Peacocks site.

Demolition gear arrived at the rear of the site last week, but work is yet to begin.

Today, a spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We are just waiting for surveys to come back to assist our team and to let us know the building is safe for our officers to enter.

"Once we get those back, the joint investigation can continue and will know if we can now get into the site and be able to find a cause."

Barriers put up outside the shop, on the main street, were scaled back last week to allow people on foot a route to get from one end of the shopping area to the other.

The equipment has been left in the back lane of Blandford Street and at the rear of the Bridges while checks are still being made.