Biker suffers 'serious injuries' after crash with car in street

A biker has been left seriously injured following a crash with a car.

The incident took place at 7.05pm last Wednesday in Cedar Crescent, Murton.

The smash involved a KTM 450 CC motorcycle and a Ford Kuga car.

The motorcyclist was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries but the driver of the car was left unhurt.

Officers from Durham Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, in particular two other motorcyclists who were following the rider and anyone who has dashcam of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 436 of August 29.