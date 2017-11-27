Search

Biker left with broken arm after collision with car

The collision happened on Powlett Road in Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.
A motorcyclist was left with a fractured arm after a crash.

Police investigating the smash on Powlett Road in Hartlepool have urged any witnesses to come forward.

It happened just after 6.30pm yesterday and it involved a Citroen C1 and a Yamaha motorcycle.

The 54-year-old East Durham man on the bike was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he was treated for a broken arm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Pc Neil Cooper of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, quoting event 215278.