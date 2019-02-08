Biker dies after crash involving lorry

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a HGV.

Officers attended the scene of a collision at around 6am yesterday morning in Third Avenue, Drum Industrial Estate, Chester-le-Street.

A Honda motorcycle collided with a stationary Heavy Goods Vehicle, causing significant injuries to the rider.

The rider was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital in Newcastle, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the HGV did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, saw the rider beforehand or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 43 of February 7.