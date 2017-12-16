Big Preview AND TRAILER: Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange talk Feud: Bette And Joan

Feud: Bette and Joan is Ryan Murphy’s (American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson) Emmy-nominated series about the legendary enmity between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford

Starring Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan’s stellar cast also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland and Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell.

The four Academy Award winners are joined by Judy Davis as Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, Alfred Molina as director and producer Robert Aldrich, and Stanley Tucci as Warner Bros. studio head Jack L. Warner.

Beginning with Davis and Crawford’s collaboration on What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? and continuing long after the cameras stopped rolling, Feud: Bette and Joan explores with great style and wit how the two stars endured ageism, sexism and misogyny while struggling to hang on to success and fame in the twilight of their careers.

Episode one starts in 1962, Hollywood legend Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) realises that good roles are not being written for women of her age, so she decides to find one for herself.

Coming across the novel What Ever Happened to Baby Jane by Henry Farrell, she knows that she has found the perfect part. She convinces director Robert Aldrich (Alfred Molina) to champion the movie, but now she needs to bring her bitter Hollywood rival and star of equal magnitude Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) on board the project.

Sparks are about to fly.

The full series of Feud: Bette and Joan will be available to watch as a full series on BBC iPlayer from Saturday at 10pm, after episode one premieres.

We caught up with stars Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange.

What appealed to you about playing Bette Davis?

“Bette has been popping up forever since I was a kid and she actually asked me to do a film about her once. She approached me through a director I had worked with. I was intrigued then but there was no script and I didn’t have the wherewithal to make it happen.

“Ryan Murphy came to me initially with this idea as a film project but it just seemed to me at the time like a one joke story - that these two women were so bitchy to each other. Then when Ryan reinvented it as eight hours for TV, it was a more complex, in-depth view - not only of these women - but of what produced the feud and what it says about Hollywood and aging.

Then it had a context for me that was much more interesting - how it talks about the ups and downs of their lives, but also asks some bigger questions. It had something else besides us just doing an imitation of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. And also, Ryan’s initiative of having half of the episodes directed by women really appealed to me.”

How did you prepare for the role? What were some of the challenges?

“The good thing and the bad thing about playing someone so well known, is that there is a wealth of books and interviews out there - and all of the films of course.

“But it was intimidating because Bette was so eccentric in terms of the way she talks, idiosyncratic in the way she does and says everything. It wasn’t just about getting the accent - she stressed very odd words all the time and she also had a very odd walk.”

What do you think when you put that in perspective today?

“Well, it certainly hits a chord, I mean, I think when I started out acting, I thought that I’d be over by 40.

I think a lot of us that have survived pushed the gate a little bit further down, but it’s still a fact that there’s a lack of imagination in terms of people coming up with stories. With Bette and Joan, these women were always after quality parts and they fought for that from the beginning of their careers, and that’s how they ended up at this point in their lives when they couldn’t find a decent part.

Then, with Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? - these were two big parts and a new genre - and they said, “Okay, let’s try it. We don’t have much choice.” That was a risky thing.”

What was it like working alongside Jessica Lange?

“I’ve been very lucky to do a few other films where there was another woman or two women in the lead, but it’s very rare. I mean, that’s why Thelma and Louise, The Banger Sisters and

Tammy were a big thing for me. It’s great to have another woman to play off of, no matter what the part is; it’s just a whole different experience.”

Co-star Jessica Lange added: “Joan Crawford was one of the biggest movie stars of Hollywood’s heyday but I’m the first to admit I knew nothing about her. I’d obviously seen her films because from the time I was a child, I watched old movies on television - that’s how I grew up because in northern Minnesota, there wasn’t much else to do!

“And then when I actually sat down to start studying herAnd what fascinated me more than anything was her childhood - her past. I remember saying to Ryan, “I don’t know how to play this character, I don’t know who she is, and I don’t have a clue.” And as soon as I dropped into Lucille LeSueur from San Antonio, Texas, then I had a way into the character.

The series shows that that Bette and Joan were constantly pitted against each other by the studio but also that the two women persisted to make it work.

“Well, I think a lot of it was economics, wasn’t it? I mean, as long as they kept that pot boiling, the publicity was there.

“The more they could kind of generate this idea of these two titans of the star system against one another, then everything fed into it. A lot of it was publicity.

“Whether or not it was 100 percent true or whether it was manufactured - the feud was used to promote the making and the end product of the film, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.

“And of course, as long as you’ve got that thing - well, you know, it’s like a feeding frenzy with the press and the audience.”

Feud: Bette and Joan starts on Saturday night on BBC Two at 9pm.