Big Bird costume, gold suit and framed photo of Royal Family among items left in Sunderland hotels during 2018

A Big Bird costume, a gold suit and a framed photo of the Royal Family are among the bizarre items to have been left in two Sunderland hotels in the past 12 months.

Budget hotel brand Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting things that have been left behind in its 557 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

The Travelodge in High Street West, Sunderland.

Detailed below are some of the other unusual treasures that have been left in Sunderland:

· A Big Bird costume (Sunderland Central)

· A set of Tiffany cufflinks (Sunderland High Street West)

· A signed business deal (Sunderland Central)

· A gold suit (Sunderland High Street West)

· A framed photo of the Royal Family (Sunderland Central)

Interestingly, the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners.

One animal lover staying at Brighton Seafront Travelodge for a summer break left behind their Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit.

One fashionista forgot her three Butterfly Tail Fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe who travel with her as they inspire her fashion designs at London Covent Garden Travelodge.

Also a cat show enthusiast was so over joyed that her two Persian cats called Moet and Chandon won best of show that she forgot them at Swindon Central Travelodge.

The hotel manager at Cambridge Orchard Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a jilted groom in his room sobbing on his wedding night.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

"This year’s audit includes: a brand new ice-cream van, a jilted groom, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn. a blue eyed Cockatoo called Brexit and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.

“Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

"This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21 year old lucky penny belonging to a CEO.

"When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast & furious world.

"Where time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

Listed below are the top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2018:

· Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

· Tablets

· Mobile phones

· Business papers / notepads / presentations

· Teddy Bears

· Toiletry bags with contents

· Drones

· Pyjamas

· Socks and ties

· Books

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s Charity Partner.