BGL Group speaks of pride as headline sponsor of Best of Wearside Awards

A leading insurance and financial services firm has spoken of its pride at being the headline sponsor of the Best of Wearside Awards.

BGL Group is lending its support to the annual awards which look to recognise the achievements of those in the community.

Founded in 1992, BGL Group has grown significantly from 30 to almost 3,000 people.

It is a leading digital distributor of insurance and household financial services.

And now it is on the lookout to award those carrying out positive work in the community as it backs the annual awards.

Caroline Raines, director of communications at BGL Group, said “We’re proud to be the headline sponsor for the Best of Wearside Awards 2019 as supporting the community is part of who we are at BGL.

“We want to make a tangible difference to people’s lives which is why we have set ourselves the ambitious goal of impacting 250,000 lives by 2020.

“Here in the North East there are so many shining examples of positive work in our communities that are worth shouting about.

“We look forward to hearing more inspirational stories of this year’s nominees doing exceptional things.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards also has backing from partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach North East and Calsonic Kansei.

We thank them all for getting on board, and now comes your turn to get involved.

Send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also, send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild before March 1.

You can nominate in any one of three ways:

n Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

n Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

n Visit the website at www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

CATEGORIES

l Local Hero

l Green Champion

l Student of the Year

l Fundraiser of the Year

l Volunteer of the Year

l Sporting Achievement

l Community Group

l Community Champion

l Child of Achievement

l Child of Courage