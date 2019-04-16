Better nightlife, more restaurants and a leisure centre: Where you would like to see investment in Sunderland

Families on Wearside have been sharing their ideas for how they would like to see Sunderland transform in the future.

The suggestions came flooding in on social media after we asked you what you most loved about living in the city - and while many were full of praise for Sunderland's people, football team and parks, some shared their own comments on what they would like to see happen next.

Heralding Sunderland's beautiful coastline as one of the jewels in its crown, some called for improvements to the seafront.

Others wanted to see new facilities open for children and young people, such as a leisure or sports centre.

Nightlife was a priority for a group of Echo readers, with many suggestions for new pubs, restaurants or other night spots.