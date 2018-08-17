Beauty centre plan for former East Boldon garage site

A disused car showroom could be gearing up for a new future under plans by a hair and beauty expert to rejuvenate it.

Georgia Cotton aims to bring different types of polishes and trims to the former Suzuki dealership in Station Approach, East Boldon.

She wants to create a ‘one-stop’ shop of specialists in a single location to provide a variety of beauty services and treatments.

These would include nails, waxing, eyelash extensions, micro blading, make up, skin care treatments, laser treatments, aesthetics and spray tans.

Miss Cotton, of Park Lea Road, Roker, Sunderland, is hoping her project does not raise eyebrows with planners at South Tyneside Council.

She insists the site, which has not been in use for around a decade, fits national planning policy of achieving sustainable development.

He application has already won the approval of bosses at demolition and dismantling company G O’Brien & Sons, which owns the land.

Planning consultant Michael Convery, who is acting for Miss Cotton, said she had identified the site after a long search for premises.

She currently operates a freelance hair and beauty business which sees her travel to clients’ homes in Cleadon, Boldon, other parts of South Tyneside and Seaburn.

In a planning document, he said: “The other hair and beauty specialists would collectively operate their own specialist areas of hair or beautician treatments and services within the one building.

“The existing business model has been on-going for a number of years and has established a significant client base during that period.

“The applicant has reached a point where the number of regular clients has increased to the extent it is no longer practical to travel to clients’ homes.

“The proposed change of use will bring the building and land back into active use.”

Should planning permission be granted, 15 people are expected to work full-time at the site- part of the Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate.

Despite extensive efforts to market the land and property, G O’Brien & Sons has had no firm expressions of interest.

Director Nathan O’Brien said: “We hope this planning application is approved so that a site that has not been in use for a decade or more can be put to positive use.

“Georgia has a very good and growing business and this location offers her the perfect opportunity to continue her success.”