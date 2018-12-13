BBC Breakfast speaks to people in Sunderland as they react to latest Brexit twist

People in Sunderland have been speaking to BBC Breakfast today to have their say on the latest Brexit development.

The BBC were out speaking to business people and residents at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland this morning to get their views after Theresa May survived last night's vote of confidence.

Those speaking to BBC reporters in the city - which had a 61.3% leave vote - felt that that it was now time to get on with Brexit after a period of uncertainty.

Florist Diana Kaye said: "Everyone made the vote and now it is time to get on with the job."

Stewart Smith, who runs a record shop, said: "Theresa May have won the vote but at a cost of her own power.

"I voted to leave and so did my family but I think it has been detrimental with the arguments that have persisted and I am saddened by everything that has been happening in the the country in the last couple of years."

David Bell, vice chancellor of the University of Sunderland, who has worked in the department of Education for both Labour and Conservative Ministers, said: "These are difficult times for families, for individuals, businesses and universities.

"I think everyone in the country just wants this uncertainty to end and get back to businesses.

"The country faces a number of challenges, lets be focused on those challenges."