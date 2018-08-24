Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in Sunderland as heavy rain and wind set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Today

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 9C

A breezy day, with dry and sunny conditions and some periods of cloud.

Maximum temperature of 15C, with temperatures then beginning to dip at around 22:00.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 10C

A chilly start to the day, with a then a dry and sunny morning with a gentle breeze. Remaining dry with sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine during the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 16C.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 14C

Lows of: 11C

Sunday will be wet and breezy throughout most of the day, with heavier rain during the afternoon.

Monday will then see bright spells and periods of cloud, with a maximum temperature of around 17/18C.