Bakers shop plan cooks up storm of protests

A new bakery has got residents and retailers in a conservation area hot under the collar.

They have slammed a proposal – now given planning permission – to change a former bank in St John’s Terrace, East Boldon, into food outlet.

Objectors include bosses at the Linda Leary estate agent, which is immediately next door on Station Road, and nearby householders.

Their string of complaints includes issues of noise, pedestrian and road safety, and early hours deliveries.

In an objection to South Tyneside Council, property sales firm Linda Leary described the planned shop as being in an unsafe place and objected to possible noise, mess, disruption and parking problems, claiming its trade would “undoubtedly” be affected.

Two St John’s Terrace houseowners also hit out at the scheme in objections lodged with planners.

One said the existing row of shops on Station Road already had a hugely negative impact on the quality of their lives.

They claimed they suffered delivery noise from 4am, endured parking problems caused by Metro commuters, and months of other building disruption.

One objector claimed the bakery would have a detrimental effect on the character of the neighbourhood, which sits within the East Boldon Conservation Area.

They say the narrow pavement outside would have an adverse impact on pedestrian safety, and there was no provision for deliveries.

However, the council’s traffic and road safety team had no objections and said the plan, submitted by Stewart Nunn, of Newton Hall, Co Durham, was in keeping with the area.

And its historic environment officer also raised no concerns about the development’s alleged impact.

In granting permission, planning chiefs said: “Any ‘mess’ or other disruption would not be unusual to any other small shop.

“Given the nature of the proposal and separation distances, it is considered that it would have no unacceptable impacts on the amenities of the occupiers of any neighbouring properties in relation to privacy, outlook and over dominance, or overshadowing.

“It is considered that the proposal would be acceptable in principle, would have no unacceptable visual impacts and so would preserve the character and appearance of the East Boldon Conservation Area, and would have no unacceptable impacts on highway safety.”

Planners did ban the bakery from trading between 10pm and 8am.