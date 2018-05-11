Bailiff left clinging to car bonnet as ‘arrogant’ danger driver drove off in Mercedes

A property developer who drove off with a bailiff clinging to the bonnet of his Mercedes has been jailed.

The bailiff had court papers to seize Myles Jasper’s Mercedes C250 from his home on the luxury Wynyard estate, on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

But “arrogant” Jasper, 37, jumped behind the wheel and the bailiff had to leap onto the bonnet to avoid being crushed against his recovery truck.

The bailiff eventually threw himself off and he fortunately landed on his feet, said prosecutor Peter Sabiston.

The judge in the case said it was fortunate that the bailiff was not injured.

A psychiatrist told Teesside Crown Court that Jasper had a sense of superiority and the arrival of the bailiff had “burst his bubble”.

Elaine Taylor, defending, said that Jasper had time to reflect on his position while on remand in jail and he had taken a number of training courses in the building industry.

Judge Sean Morris told Jasper: “You tend to consider yourself above everybody else, and when people bring reality alight for you and burst the bubble that you live in you react angrily.

“Fortunately for you no injury was caused”.

Jasper, of Stockton Road, Castle Eden, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Prison, was jailed for 16 months after he was convicted of dangerous driving and common assault on August 3 last year.

Jasper was also disqualified from driving for three years and eight months and until he passes an extended driving test odered by the judge.