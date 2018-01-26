Baby seal returned to the sea after group's rescue from South Shields beach

A group of people started their weekend with a good deed after returning a seal pup to water.

The young animal became stranded on the beach at South Shields, towards Trow Rocks, and was carried back to the sea by a group of people who were passing by.

Gemma (in purple) and another woman helping the seal pup.

One of them was Gemma Hassan, who had gone for a walk to the beach with her friend Stephanie Steel.

While they were walking, they came across some people keeping an eye on the seal, which was stranded ashore several feet from the water.

The police and RSPCA had reportedly been called - but the group decided to try and get the seal back to the sea themselves.

Gemma, 32, said that one woman had a blanket in her car which they used to transport the animal towards the water.

The group returning the seal to water.

Once safely put near the sea, it swam straight off.

Gemma, from South Shields, continued: "It was great to see it swim off - it was lovely, such a good feeling."

There were four other people at the beach with Gemma and her friend who came to the seal's aid - but she didn't catch their names.

A video clip, recorded by Gemma following the rescue, shows the other people involved in helping the animal.

Gemma, right and her friend Stephanie before helping the seal.

*If you were part of the seal rescue, please get in contact with us on social media so we can include your name.