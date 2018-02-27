Baby Reggie’s dog attack death to be used as to warning parents

The death of a newborn baby following an attack by the family dog could not have been prevented, a report has found.

The Serious Case Review into the death of 20-day-old Reggie Young at his home on the Ford Estate has found there was “no one risk factor” which led to the tragedy in the early hours of June 20, 2015.

Ryan Young arriving at Sunderland Magistrates' Court following the death of his three-week-old son, Reggie Young, in June 2015.

The infant - referred to as Baby A in the report by Sunderland’s Local Safeguarding Children Board (LSCB) - was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, but died a short time later.

His father, Ryan Young, had slept through the attack by the Lakeland-cross terrier, after drinking while looking after him at their Falkland Road home. Reggie’s mother had been at a funeral.

Young, 32 when he was jailed in September, was given a 21-month prison term.

He had initially denied a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused injury resulting in death whilst dangerously out of control, but pleaded guilty on the day of his trial.

What is clear is that as professionals we need to help families to think the unthinkable when it comes to the risks that family pets can pose to children. Sir Paul Ennals

The court heard how the father had previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly - but nothing in relation to being in charge of dogs or children.

Young was also handed a seven day sentence to run concurrently for failing to provide a specimen to officers following his arrest.

He was also disqualified from keeping dogs for the next seven years.

The report into Reggie’s death details how the case will be used in a public awareness campaign around the risks to babies and children as a result of parents using alcohol while caring for youngsters.

Sir Paul Ennals, the independent chairman of Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board.

The Child Safety Week appeal in June will also warn of the dangers of dogs not properly supervised.

Taxi drivers will also be the focus of an effort, asking them to be vigilant and report concerns of child welfare when taking alcohol to adults who may be parents or carers.

The report details how alcohol was consumed by Young before more was ordered using a cab service.

Sir Paul Ennals, the independent chairman of the board, said: “This review, which focuses on the tragic death of a baby following an attack by the family dog, acts as a stark reminder that the vulnerabilities within families cannot always be fully known or reported to professionals.

Flowers outside the house in Falkland Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, where three-week-old Reggie Young was mauled by a dog in June 2015.

“Agencies cannot reasonably prevent all risks that children face.

“In this particular case there was no one risk factor that led to the death of Baby A, and no action that agencies could have been expected to take that would have prevented the death.

“Instead there were a number of contributing factors, namely the combination of alcohol misuse and the impaired judgement resulting from it, the presence of a dog and vulnerable baby and an unforeseen family crisis which led to the baby’s usual care arrangements being disrupted.

“What is clear is that as professionals we need to help families to think the unthinkable when it comes to the risks that family pets can pose to children.

“We also need to make sure we educate parents and carers about the impact that drinking alcohol can have on their ability to care for their children safely.

“All agencies in Sunderland have reviewed their own practice as a result of this case.

“The Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board has shared information across the partnership on assessing the needs of babies and children when there is a dog in the home.

“We have also added a range of supporting guidance on staying safe with dogs to our website and are looking at what we can do to further raise public awareness.”

He added his thanks to all those who were involved in the report.

What the authorities have done since the tragedy

The report into Reggie Young’s death made a series of discoveries about his family life, which will help those responsible for the safety of children in the city care for others.

The efforts by Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board include:

• Offering guidance on the needs of babies and children when there is a dog in the home, which was launched immediately after his death;

• A new procedure in relation to dangerous dogs and children, which highlights the risks, regardless of the breed, which will help those in contact with families identify and reduce risks to children of all ages;

• The board has shared its review with Sunderland’s coroner to help with the scope of his inquiry;

• The chairman has looked at the new Public Health-commissioned contract covering newborns up to 19-year-olds, expectant mothers and families in Sunderland, which includes a requirement all antenatal visits look at safe sleeping arrangements, including risks and measures for Sudden Infant Death, environments where babies sleep, hazards in the home and animals in the house.