Awards honour cream of the region’s contact centre industry

The stars of the region’s hugely successful call centre industry have been honoured at the 15th annual North East Contact Centre Awards.

More than 350 leading lights of the North East contact centre industry came together to celebrate the achievements of both frontline and support staff that has made the development of the industry such a remarkable achievement for the region.

Contact centres in the North East have long been renowned for their excellent customer service, efficiency and friendliness, putting them amongst the best in the world. These awards recognise and celebrate the rich pool of talent here in the North East and thank them for their outstanding achievements. Coun Harry Trueman

The awards were handed out during a lavish ceremony held at Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel.

The evening was hosted by MAKE it Sunderland, with headline sponsor greenbean by NRG, and the awards evening was managed by She’s Gott It! Events for the first time.

EC Outsourcing, Go North East, Santander, Jabra, Business Durham and CCS also supported the event as sponsors.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said the awards were a recognition of the vital role the industry plays in the region, adding: “The city council were the founders of these awards and are very proud to have continued to support them every year since.

Leanne Chambers, client solutions director at greenbean by NRG, said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating the successes and passion within the North East contact centre sector.

“There have been some outstanding entrants this year, and greenbean by NRG is proud to showcase the talent in the industry, congratulations to everyone involved.”

Tim Woods, director of customer contact, collections & remediation at Santander, added: “It’s a joy to be part of these awards, sponsoring the Inspirational Leader category.

“There’s a great deal of skill and expertise in the North East contact centre industry and every single shortlistee should be thrilled to be singled out amongst such a great pool of talent.”

The North East Contact Centre of the Year 2017, under 50 seats award went to Atom Bank, Firstsource Solutions took the title for more than 50-250 seats and the over 250 seats award went to BGL Customer Services.