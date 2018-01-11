‘Awards help to raise awareness of worthy causes’ - Bradley Lowery campaigner backs Best of Wearside Awards

A dedicated fundraiser who was instrumental in the Bradley Lowery campaign has backed this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Lynn Murphy, head of communications and fundraising for The Bradley Lowery Foundation was one of the winners of the Special Recognition Award at last year’s awards for the way she helped raise vital funds.

Lynn Murphy with Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery at the launch of the Bradley Lowery Foundation and players from left Lee Cattermole, John O'Shea and Duncan Watmore.

A close friend of Bradley’s family - Lynn received the award along with fundraisers Michael Eggleston and Charlie Creaser for the way they helped with fundraising for the little lad.

Bradley even received an award on the night to recognise his bravery throughout his battle with cancer neuroblastoma.

The brave little boy touched hearts around the world with his story and following his tragic death aged just six in July 2017, the youngster’s name continues to raise the profile of childhood cancer.

To keep his legacy alive Lynn has joined forces with Bradley’s family to set up charity, The Bradley Lowery Foundation which works to help poorly children.

From left to right, Lynn Murphy, head of fundraising at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, Claire Brown, SAFC store manager at the Galleries Shopping Centre, and Rob Moses, operations manager at the Galleries.

Now a year on since she was presented with the honour, Lynn credited awards like the Best of Wearside Awards in helping to raise awareness of worthy causes.

She said: “It was a really emotional night at the Best of Wearside Awards. “It was absolutely fantastic to be among all the fundraisers who do a terrific job.

“As a part of the fundraising side of things, I know how much hard work they put in.

“It was fantastic to be in the room with all those people to receive a Special Recognition Award.

Lynn Murphy with her Best of Wearside Award and Team Bradley.

“It is phenomenal that Bradley touched so many hearts and raised so much awareness of childhood cancer.

“He touched hearts globally and without raising awareness no body would have known. “To get people to donate awareness needs to be raised so people know what they are giving money to,

“I would encourage people to nominate people for an award to raise awareness of their cause as people need to get there word out there.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards have been sponsored by Calsonic Kansei.

Bradley Lowery touched hearts around the world.

There’s plenty of time to get those entries in. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28.

After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders before the finals night is held on Thursday, March 15.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.