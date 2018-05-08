Avengers themed event set for Sunderland

Fans of film Avengers are in for a treat as a Marvel themed ‘MiniCon’ event gets set to take place in Sunderland.

Following on from the success of the event last year, which saw hundreds of cosplayers and movie fans alike descend on the city, a second MiniCon has been organised at the Empire Cinema.

Eden Smith as Lady Deadpool and Dan Golden as Deadpool at the Empire's first Minicon

Taking place on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to 6pm, the MiniCon 2018 is based around the release of Avengers: Infinity War and also the upcoming releases of Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story, later this month.

More than 300 tickets have been released for the free event, which will host a variety of local stall holders and feature a Cosplay competition, mini photo studio and live entertainment.

People are invited to come along dressed in Cosplay of any kind for the chance to win a prize which includes cinema tickets and merchandise.

Photos of all the amazing costumes will be posted on Facebook and the picture with the most likes will win.

Empire Cinema's first MiniCon in 2017 to coincide with the launch of Deadpool - Karl Hicks as Deadpoll and David Golden as Wolverine.

The North East Avengers also plan to make an appearance, providing a mix of superheroes and some Star Wars characters.

Wearside Audi will also be showcasing Marvel movie themed cars which include an all New Audi A7 Sportback, and an Audi A1 Sport.

Tickets must be downloaded in advance via Eventbrite or on the MiniCon 2018 Facebook event page: Facebook.com/EmpireCinemasSunderland