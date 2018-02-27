Automotive awards put North East car industry in the fast lane

More than 200 people came together in Sunderland to celebrate the massive importance of the region’s motor industry.

South Tyneside Council and Boldon-based Bradley O’Mahoney Public Relations were among the sponsors for the inaugural North East automotive awards, organised by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA).

The event attracted 240 guests, who saw £18,000 awarded in support of the region’s future talent, with winners and runners-up donating their winnings to STEM projects or local schools.

The key note speech was provided by Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders chief executive Mike Hawes, who told the audience at the Roker Hotel: “The automotive industry probably faces more challenges – simultaneously – than any other sector with electrification of vehicles, connected and autonomous cars, digitalisation of manufacturing and disrupters.

“Automotive companies from the North East and across the UK must face these challenges and exploit the opportunities they create and that means investing in technology, in facilities and, especially, in people.

“The fundamentals of UK automotive manufacturing remain strong and there are many more companies delivering innovation and excellence. Continuous improvement is essential if we are to ensure the UK remains a global centre for automotive excellence.”

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman, presented the Special Recognition Award to Nissan’s Sunderland plant boss Kevin Fitzpatrick.

He said: “With more than 240 companies operating in the region, the North East has built, and continues to grow its reputation in the global automotive industry.

“We are witnessing unprecedented levels of productivity, investment and collaboration, so there is plenty to celebrate,” he said.

NEAA chief executive Paul Butler said: “It’s vitally important for the future success of the sector that we have the right quality skills coming through the system and that we recognise and develop our future talent.

“With that in mind I was delighted that, thanks to the support of our sponsors, we have been able to award over £18,000 in support of future talent and STEM projects.”

The evening was sponsored by MAKE it Sunderland, Bradley O’Mahoney, South Tyneside Council, North East LEP, RTC North, University of Sunderland, Comau, Gateshead College and Resource Management Solutions.