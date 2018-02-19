Autism support group nominated for Sunderland Echo honour

A voluntary group which supports people with autism and their families has been nominated for a Best of Wearside Award.

Include ‘In’ Autism, based at Springboard on Portchester Road, in Pennywell, was put forward for a Community Group Award by one parent who praised the way the service has helped her son with Asperger’s and ADHD.

Best of Wearside Community Group Award nominee, Include 'In' Autism. (L-R) CEO Marie Jevon with ambassador Richard Smith and director Kathryn Murphy.

The group offers support meetings, workshops, training and acitivites.

And its founder Marie Jevon, Include ‘In’ Autism founder, couldn’t be prouder that the group has been nominated for an award.

She said: “I am so overwhelmed by the fact that someone has taken time out to nominate me.

“It’s made me feel very proud to know that what I’ve developed is beneficial to others and has made a difference to individuals’ lives.

“I created the company based on the idea that there was nothing for the person with autism, their parents, carers and grandparents.

“We started as a small support group, but now offer workshops, accredited training and activity groups for everyone who attends our regular support group meetings.”

The group consists of five voluntary staff and is currently looking to recruit more volunteers as the service grows.

The service works as a referral system, with referrals coming from CYPS the youth offending service and via its Facebook page.

Staff do home and school visits to ensure that consistency is in place to eliminate any anxiety.

Their primary service is early intervention crisis prevention and the group is looking for funding to develop the service further and employ those that have autism and additional needs through supported internships.

She added: “I don’t know how I would feel if I won, but what I do know is that I would be the proudest woman in the entire universe.

“It would mean the world to me and would give me more incentive to spread the word about the fantastic service that we deliver for free.

“It would also give me evidence that the service works for future funding.”

