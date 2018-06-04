Author returns to his roots with book about his upbringing in Sunderland

An author has brought his childhood in Sunderland to life for generations of readers after having his first book published.

Ian Mole, who grew up in the Thornhill area of the city before moving to London, tells tales from the 1960s in his book Tiddle-Ee-Aye-Go.

Ian Mole in 1963.

The publication includes 47 stories about many aspects of Ian’s early years, including children’s games, language, food, school, TV, football and pop music.

Ian, 64, who moved to London aged 18 and now works as an English teacher and tour guide in the capital, has been delighted with the feedback the book has received so far.

He said: “I was born and bred in Sunderland, and although I don’t live there any more, it is still a huge part of my life.

“I started writing some of these stories 30 years ago and have gradually accumulated them over the years.

I was born and bred in Sunderland, and although I don’t live there any more, it is still a huge part of my life Ian Mole

“People suggested that I put them together into a book, and thankfully I decided to do that.

“I just like writing, and I felt compelled to do it after a while.

“I’ve received very good feedback.”

This is the first book Ian has had published, and 150 copies have already been sold.

It is on sale online and at several retail outlets in Sunderland.

Ian uses the book to bring his upbringing to life, and he has fond memories of growing up in the 1960s.

He added: “Writing the book brought lots of memories back.

“I had a nice upbringing, and what I remember most is that there weren’t many cars and there were a lot of children, which made the difference.

“We all played together and it’s the small things I remember, like if someone’s parents were out and it started raining, you went into someone else’s house and had your tea there.

“There were a lot of people keeping an eye on us.

“It was a happy time.”

The book is named after a game Ian played in his childhood, and he has plans to release a further book soon, focusing on the period between 1965 and 1972.

Ian said: “The first book has made people laugh and cry, in the right way.

“I have quite an unusual memory in that I seem to remember more than most people do.

“To have those memories published in a book is a proud moment.”