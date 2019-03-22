Atmospheric pictures capture super worm moon behind famous figures and landmarks on Sunderland's skyline
These wonderfully atmospheric pictures capture the spring super worm moon behind famous figures and landmarks on Sunderland's skyline.
The super worm moon, which coincided with the vernal equinox - the first day of spring, shone brightly in the skies this week, bringing out some of Sunderland's most talented photographers. According to National Geographic, the names for full moons often come from traditional Native American tribes. The super worm moon's name was chosen as worms are said to emerge from the soil around the time of the spring equinox. Here are some of the pictures we've been sent in. Do you recognise all the famous figures illuminated by the moon?
Behind the Jack Crawford statue in Mowbray Park. By Ian Maggiore