Athletics ace Steve Cram helps Tall Ships Races trainees get ready for Sunderland spectacular

Youngsters getting ready to take part in this summer's Tall Ships Races met up with athletics ace Steve Cram for some fitness tips ahead of the big event.

Sail trainees and volunteer crew members met the former 1500m world champion and BBC commentator Steve Cram for some coaching tips as part of a #runwiththetide event.

Some also joined Cram on a motor launch up the Wear to view sections of the course of the Siglion Sunderland City 10K, which they will tackle in May as part of their build-up to the Tall Ships Races.

The theme for this year's runs is #runwiththetide, reflecting Sunderland’s maritime heritage and the coastal parts of the race routes, and helping to promote the Tall Ships Races.

The trainees are undergoing a rigorous programme to ensure that they are fit and ready for the challenges that they will face on board a ship.

Race organisers have given free places on the Siglion Sunderland City 10K to a group of sail trainees and volunteer crew members who aim to be part of a Tall Ships crew when the event visits Sunderland from July 11-14.

Steve Cram said: "Sunderland has an amazing maritime heritage, which has always been reflected in the routes of the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K.

"Our runners cross the Wear twice and follow the river to the marina, before taking in some of the seafront. And of course, both races start and finish in Keel Square, a symbol of our city’s maritime history.

"We’re working closely with Sunderland City Council to make sure that our event does what it can to promote the Tall Ships Races by supporting the sail trainees and pushing our #runwiththetide message."

Victoria French, head of events for Sunderland City Council, added: "It is fantastic to see just how many sporting events are planned for the city each year.

"As a council we are dedicated to supporting and promoting the delivery of some of the biggest events in the region.

"Working with partners such as Events of the North gives us a great opportunity to promote healthy activities across Sunderland. I’d like to thank Steve and his team for all their hard work and I encourage everyone to find out more and take part."

The 2018 Run Sunderland Festival is being organised by Steve Cram’s company Events of the North, in partnership with Sunderland City Council and Active Sunderland.

It includes the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K and the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Fun Run,and will take place on Sunday, May 13.

For further information or to sign up to the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon or 10K visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com, email info@sunderlandcity10k.com, follow @Sunderland10K on

Twitter or @SunderlandCityRun on Facebook.

Also part of the Run Sunderland Festival will be the Active Sunderland BIG 3K, a run for people of all ages and abilities. Places at the event can be booked at www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/12549/BIG-3km- run.