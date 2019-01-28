Assaulting a 999 worker, drink driving and making distressing phone calls - the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area have been dealt with by magistrates:

Kevin Richardson, 52, of Stockley Road, Barmston. Ordered to pay £489 in fines and costs for breach of a non-molestation order.

Craig Robinson, 30, of Pavilion Court, Tower Road, Sunderland. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay £323 in fines and costs for making a telephone call with intent to cause distress.

Paul Conley, 33, of Portman Square, Sunderland. Sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £300 compensation for assault and vehicle interference.

Leighton Aslett, 31, of Spring Garden Close, Sunderland. Conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £150 compensation for criminal damage.

Andrew Bambrough, 47, of Coniston Drive, Albany, Washington. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £270 in fines, costs, and compensation for assault of an emergency worker.

Michael Cain, 32, of Council Avenue, Shiney Row. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £527 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Dean Jefferson, 31, of Flodden Road, Sunderland. Ordered to pay £450 in fines and costs and given 10 driving licence penalty points for possession of an offensive weapon, and for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Michelle McLean, 50, of Aldershot Square, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £85 and given three driving licence penalty points for speeding.