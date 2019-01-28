Assaulting a 999 worker, drink driving and making distressing phone calls - the latest Sunderland court cases

Recent court cases from the Sunderland area include the following
Recent court cases from the Sunderland area include the following

The following cases from the Sunderland area have been dealt with by magistrates:

Kevin Richardson, 52, of Stockley Road, Barmston. Ordered to pay £489 in fines and costs for breach of a non-molestation order.

Craig Robinson, 30, of Pavilion Court, Tower Road, Sunderland. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay £323 in fines and costs for making a telephone call with intent to cause distress.

Paul Conley, 33, of Portman Square, Sunderland. Sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £300 compensation for assault and vehicle interference.

Leighton Aslett, 31, of Spring Garden Close, Sunderland. Conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £150 compensation for criminal damage.

Andrew Bambrough, 47, of Coniston Drive, Albany, Washington. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £270 in fines, costs, and compensation for assault of an emergency worker.

Michael Cain, 32, of Council Avenue, Shiney Row. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £527 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Dean Jefferson, 31, of Flodden Road, Sunderland. Ordered to pay £450 in fines and costs and given 10 driving licence penalty points for possession of an offensive weapon, and for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Michelle McLean, 50, of Aldershot Square, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £85 and given three driving licence penalty points for speeding.