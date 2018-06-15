Aspiring athletes in Sunderland given more chances to shine

Talented athletes in Sunderland are being given even more opportunities to strive for their goals.

Aspiring sports starts from across the city are being provided with facilities and funds by an ever-increasing talent development scheme.

Kat Driscoll is among the athletes being supported by the scheme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, which is into its third year, aims to help youngsters reach their full potential.

More than 45 athletes from the area now have access to support from the scheme.

Athletes are offered gold, silver or bronze tiers of sponsorship, providing them with funding of up to £5,000 to help towards training, equipment, travel and competition costs.

They are also given access to over 160 Everyone Active leisure centres nationwide.

We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success Ian Bradgate

Everyone Active contract manager Ian Bradgate said: “It’s fantastic to see such a wealth of upcoming local sporting talent in the area and we are delighted to be supporting these athletes on their journey.

“Our Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with the council, we feel it is important to cater for all sectors of the community, including emerging talent by reducing the costs required to perform at the highest level.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Colin Jackson is an ambassador for the initiative.

Among the emerging talent on the scheme are Commonwealth stars Kat Driscoll, Aly Dixon and David Bolt, and Matt Wylie, who represented Team GB at the Paralympics in 2016.

Matt has been awarded gold-level sponsorship, which will enable him to continue to train at Sunderland Aquatic Centre ahead of the IPC European Championships in August.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson is an ambassador for the scheme, and is among those who provides one-to-one and group mentoring opportunities to the athletes.

He said: “I’m proud to be involved with a scheme which is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grassroots up.

“It’s important that we drive sporting excellence in our country, and the Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme is already supporting hundreds of our young prospects to achieve their sporting dreams.”

The scheme has invested more than £500,000 so far into helping over 700 athletes.