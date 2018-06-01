Ashes of woman's father stolen in house burglary

Police are appealing for information after a woman reported to officers that her father's ashes were stolen in a burglary at her home.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 3.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday at an address in Success Road in the Philadelphia area of Houghton.

The suspect has then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A number of items were stolen during the burglary including a green urn featuring a sunflower field and sunset design containing the ashes of the victim's father.

The urn is cylinder/tube shaped, approximately 18 inches tall by 5 inches wide and heavy in weight.

A necklace, HP Windows Tablet, jewellery and cash were also stolen.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the burglary should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 069976R/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.