Artist hopes Sunderland and Newcastle-inspired t-shirts are fan favourites

An artist has drawn on inspiration from both football clubs from across the Tyne-Wear divide for her latest fashion creations.

South Shields woman Jane Lee McCracken has made t-shirts inspired by both Sunderland and Newcastle United.

Artist Jane Lee McCracken with her Newcastle and Sunderland inspired T-shirt designs.

The “I Love this City” series of limited edition prints feature biro pen drawings on organic cotton shirts.

The Sunderland version has a cat on it, in honour of SAFC’s nickname the Black Cats, as well as iconic structures Wearmouth Bridge and Penshaw Monument.

The Newcastle version features the Tyne Bridge and depictions of magpies, also after the club’s nickname.

Jane admits that husband Robert, 33, helped to provide inspiration for the shirts, which are on sale now.

The shirts will be launched at the Strawberry pub, next to NUFC’s St James’ Park ground.

“We both love football and my husband is a big Newcastle fan,” said Jane, who is originally from Edinburgh and is also a sculptor.

“I decided to do a shirt on the city and football and it has gone from there.

“Once I’d done Newcastle I thought I’d do Sunderland because they are both one club cities.

“It’s city-orientated and hopefully people will take to them.

“There’s an environmental aspect to it as well, because the shirts are eco-friendly.”

Jane, 50, of Wisteria Gardens in South Shields, added that she has plans to produce t-shirts on other areas in time.

“I’m starting with the North East but I’ve already got ideas for the next ones.

“I could do Scotland but London and New York are other places I’m thinking of.

“They take quite a bit of time to do, because there’s research involved as well.

“There’s been a lot of interest and everyone who I’ve showed the designs to seem to be impressed.

“I’m hoping after the launch that retailers might be interested.”

Jane’s collection will be officially launched at the Strawberry tomorrow, starting at 6.30pm.

To see her work go to https://janeleemccracken.co.uk/collections/i-love-this-city-collection.