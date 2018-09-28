Arrests yet to be made after golf club attack at football ground

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with a brutal attack which saw a football club official beaten with golf clubs a month ago.

Masked men rushed into Seaham Red Star FC’s ground just half an hour before the side was set to take on Sunderland RCA in a Northern League Division One game on the night of Tuesday, August 28.



A member of the home side’s coaching staff was assaulted as around eight men charged onto the pitch at the Seaham Town Park stadium as players and other staff were warning up.

It is said the victim was specifically targeted in the incident and he was taken to hospital, where it is believed he was given stitches for wounds on his back and leg.

Other masked men were seen outside the ground while the disturbance broke out, just after 7pm.

The game went ahead, with Red Star losing the match 5-0.

In the aftermath of the attack, Durham Constabulary said it was investigating the incident.



The force today said: “We continue to investigate an alleged assault which took place at the ground of Seaham Red Star FC, Seaham, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, August 28.

The disturbance happened at Seaham Red Star FC's ground.

“We have examined mobile phone footage and spoken to a number of witnesses.”

It added witnesses are still urged to make contact.

Durham County FA said in the aftermath of the brawl it was aware of the disorder and added: “We will be investigating the matter by writing to both clubs and match officials for their comments, we are also aware that the police are involved and also investigating.

Its spokesman also said: “The incident reported has no place at all in football and it is very concerning especially as it was witnessed by members of the public which included children.”

It has now said it is “not in a position to take the matter further” following the responses it received and said it understands the matter is still under investigation by the police.

One man who was at the ground at the time of the attack told the Echo: “This kind of thing shouldn’t be happening at football matches.

“There was a kid there who saw what happened and I know he keeps asking when the bad men are going to come back and that’s a frightening thing for a child to see.

“It’s absolutely sick that it ever took place.”

Anyone with any information about the Seaham incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 383 of August 28, 2018.