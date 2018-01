Cleveland Police arrested three men before the kick-off of the Sunderland v Boro match today.

A spokesman for the force said: "Bad behaviour will not be tolerated."

He said: "Two men have been arrested before the match began and are currently in custody. One man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Another man, 31, arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

"A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of being in the possession of a class A drug and currently remains in custody."