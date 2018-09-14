Army of scarecrows set to take over community at the weekend

An army of scarecrows are set to take over a village park as the talents of their creators are judged.

For weeks artistic residents living in and around East Boldon have been creating their straw-filled masterpieces to go on display within Grange Park tomorrow.

It has really brought the whole community together and we’re all looking forward to seeing everyone’s entries on display. Rebecca Higgins

Further scarecrows will be on display around the village as part of a special trail.

The Scarecrow competition has been organised by the Friends of East Boldon and is the first time they have held such an event.

Applications opened during the summer and more than 120 people got behind the contest eager to show off their creations and the chance to be crowned scarecrow making champion.

Judging will take place tomorrow as part of the group’s annual fun day.

Similar competitions take place throughout the UK and many prove to be crowd pullers - with thousands visiting Martham in Great Yarmouth earlier this year to see the range of scarecrows on display.

Group secretary Rebecca Higgins said: “We are all really surprised and overwhelmed by the amount of entries and support we have had around the competition.

“It has really brought the whole community together and we’re all looking forward to seeing everyone’s entries on display.

“The day itself has been a lot of hard work to organise but we have had so much support. It is something we are definitely looking at recreating in the future.”

The fun day will kick off at noon tomorrow. Throughout the day there will be activities provided by East Boldon Golf Club and Boldon Tennis Club, a giant inflatable, soft play for little ones, live music and bar.

Maps to take people on a special trail on the hunt for scarecrows will also be available.

Winners of the scarecrow contest will also be announced with categories including residents, business and community/sport groups.

Entry is free, however, a wristband to access the activities costs £5 and can be bought on the day.

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page Friends of East Boldon Parks.