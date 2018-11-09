Armistice 100: Your guide to Remembrance Sunday services and events

Sunderland will fall silent on Sunday as Remembrance and Armistice services take place across Wearside.

Numerous events have been planned and here is a guide to some of those taking place on Sunday in Sunderland and across the region:

Standard Bearers lower their flags during Sunderland's 2017 Remembrance Service.

SUNDERLAND

Members of the armed forces and veterans will unite at the War Memorial, in Burdon Road.

Crew from Sunderland's newly affiliated submarine HMS Anson will attend the Remembrance Parade and Service, along with former Coldstream Guardsman and George Medal hero Andrew Norton, who was badly injured saving the life of a colleague in a land mine explosion in Aden in 1964.

Sunderland's adopted regiment, 4 Regiment Royal Artillery will be well represented and other services taking part include the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, RAF Boulmer, The Ghurkhas, 5 Armoured Medical Regiment, 101 Regiment Royal Artillery and Tamera Pl Para Coy Infantry Training Centre Catterick.

A replica Morane Saulnier Type N fighter aircraft will be on display in Washington.

Two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start and finish of the two minute silence at 11 am.

Veteran George Waller who served in the RAF in the Second World War will recite the first four verses of the famous war poem 'For the Fallen' before the two minute silence.

He will be followed by veteran Len Gibson, a member of 125 Anti Tank Regiment Royal Artillery who was a prisoner of war on the notorious ‘Death Railway’ in Burma who will recite the Far Eastern Prisoner Prayer before the wreath laying.

Following the service and wreath-laying, the parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of the forces.

Seaham's iconic Tommy statue

Members of the public are advised to dress warmly and be in place at the War Memorial by 10.15am.

A limited amount of seating is available in the tiered seating from 9am. Access to the disabled platform is available from the same time. Parking in the civic centre car park will be available free of charge.

Road closures will in place from 9.30 am – with access to civic centre car park from Park Lane only after this point.

PAGES OF THE SEA

As part of a national event produced by film director Danny Boyle, Roker Beach will sea an image of 2nd Lieutenant Hugh Carr, a Houghton miner who was killed in Ypres in

1916, etched into the sand before slowly being washed away by the sea between 12noon and 3pm on Sunday.

The image is being created on the beach just down from the Cat and Dog steps, so the best viewing spots will be from Whitburn Road – the A183 - above the beach and from the pedestrian ramp that leads from Cliff Park down to the sea.

Parking is limited in the area, and there is no additional event parking, so people are advised to use public transport where they can.

Low tide at the beach on Sunday is 11.27am and high tide is 5.25pm so the best time to see Pages of the Sea will be from 12-3pm.

Those attending will also be encouraged to create silhouettes of people in the sand, remembering the millions of lives lost or changed forever by the First World War. Templates for these silhouettes will be available.

Headphones will be provided so people can listen to a sonnet specially written by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and recorded by local people. There will also be performances from a choir created by Cornshed Sister Catherine Stephens, Easington Colliery Brass Band and a Northumbria Piper.

The two-minute silence will also be obserevd at 11am.

The choir will be performing at 12noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm for about 15 minutes. The piper will be performing in various locations between 12.15pm and 3pm, starting outside the Roker Pods at 12.15pm. Easington Colliery Brass Band will be performing near Grannie Annie’s on Marine Walk between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Headphones for Carol Ann Duffy’s sonnet will be available from a marquee next to the Cat and Dog Steps café.

A kite-making workshop will also be held at the shelter close to Grannie Annie’s and the Seaburn Resort Office between 12noon and 3pm.

WASHINGTON

A replica First World War fighter plane will be on display at The Galleries.

The replica Morane Saulnier Type N fighter aircraft, on loan from the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum, will be on display in Wessington Square.

Volunteers, dressed in period uniforms, will lay a commemorative wreath at 11am and observe a two minute silence.

Volunteers will be dressed as members of the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and the Royal Naval Air service (RNAS) which merged to form the Royal Air Force on April 1, 1918.

The centre will be open from 10am-4pm.

SEAHAM

Seaham's Remembrance Day parade will change route this year in a rethink to reduce road closures and cost they bring, as well as keep those marching safe.

The service will start at 10.45am, with the parade to leave the Lord Londonderry statue on North Terrace, which will be shut off to traffic, around Terrace Green.

County Durham Deputy Lieutenant Derek Winter and Mayor of Seaham Councillor Barbara Allen will be among the dignitaries who will join the town’s cadet groups the Royal British Legion and Pittington Brass Band for the service.

The Seaham Remember Them Fund pebble display was launched last Sunday and will remain in place at the feet of Tommy for another week, while the permanent Seaham Field of Remembrance memorial was unveiled on the same day ready for this weekend's service.

HOUGHTON

Sunday's Remembrance Day service will bring Houghton Methodist Church's Festival of Poppies to a close at 10.30am.

The Mautland Street church has had a display made up of 2,000 knitted and crocheted poppies on show during this week, along with paper flowers made by its junior church.

It has also had two silhouettes on display thanks to the Armed Forces Convenant and its 'There But Not There' project.

Funds raised through donations during the display, which runs from 10am until noon today and tomorrow, will go to the Royal British Legion.

DURHAM

The ship's company of the French Navy boat the Pluvier will join hundreds of servicemen and women for Durham's parade.

It will follow a 10.15am service at Durham Cathedral and will muster on the Palace Green from 11.30am, leading down Saddler Street, through the Market Place and into Millennium Square.

The parade will also feature the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Dragoon Guards; troopers from the Household Cavalry; members of the Royal Gurkha Rifles; five regiments Foot Guards represented by young Guardsmen from the Infantry Training Centre Catterick Garrison; local regiment the Rifles: servicemen and women from the RAF; Durham University staff; The Band and Bugles of the Durham Army Cadet Force and the Durham Constabulary Brass Band.

BEAMISH

Beamish Museum will mark the centenary of Armistice Day with commemorations throughout the weekend.

At 11am on Sunday, an Act of Remembrance will take place in The 1900s Town, when visitors, costumed staff and re-enactment groups will gather in the park to observe a two minutes’ silence, which will be observed across the museum, with bells to ring at its close.

Other activities include a display by Beamish Craft Club, Beamish WI, a visit from re-enactors, folk music, brass band performances and song, and further displays.

PETERLEE

Peterlee will pay its respects to the fallen with a parade and a Remembrance Sunday church service.

Those involved in the parade will gather at the town's Central Club and it will set off from there at around 10.40am.

They will march to St Cuthbert's Church for a Remembrance Service at 11am.

Motorists are reminded that Surtees Road, Yoden Way Roundabout, St Cuthbert's Road and Manor Way will be closed between 10.30am and noon.

HORDEN

There will be a Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Horden Memorial Park.

The parade will leave Horden Social Welfare Centre at 10.30am for the service in the park.

Following the service Horden Welfare Centre will be open for refreshments from 11.30am.

Horden Memorial Park will also hold a Beacon Lighting Service and Ringing Out For Peace event, starting at 7pm on Sunday.