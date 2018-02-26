Are you bowled over by our vintage pictures of life on the greens?

We thought that this week for our trip down memory lane we would take a look at the game of indoor bowls.

Bowls has been a popular game since it was first played in the 13th century.

Bowlers in action at Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland back in 2007.

Like many outdoor games, the weather plays a big part, especially during the winter months.

As a result of this, the game of indoor bowls came about.

Although the game is played on a carpet surface, and there are some differences in the rules compared with outdoor bowls, it is basically the same game.

More action from Crowtree in 2007.

A number of the pictures will bring back happy memories for some readers, others will probably not, because they show the last day that Sunderland Bowls Club played at Crowtree Leisure Centre back in 2013.

Were you a member of the Sunderland Bowls Club when it played there.

One of the pictures also shows royalty having a go at trying to hit the jack when Prince Charles visited Sunderland’s Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978.

