Architect George Clarke to break social housing 'stigma' for new Channel 4 show

George Clarke hopes to demolish the "stigma" of social housing as he hosts a new series that marks the centenary of the nation's council house movement.

The Amazing Spaces presenter and architect, who grew up on a council estate in Washington, will explore the latest in aspirational design and building methods while helping create part of a mini-estate of 30 new homes for a new three-part Channel 4 programme.

He will visit some of the world's most outstanding social housing schemes and will share ideas and experiences to help him in the building challenge.

The series, which has a working title of George Clarke's 100 Years Of British Homes, is one with special meaning to Clarke.

State-owned housing became popular after the passing of the Housing Act 1919, which prompted the widespread building of socially-funded new homes following the First World War.

The new mini-estate will be created in Manchester.

Clarke said: "I'm really excited to be working with Manchester City Council on our innovative new social housing project.

"Council housing is as important today as it was 100 years ago when it was first set up to tackle the country's housing crisis.

"Families need high quality, beautiful homes and most importantly they need to feel part of an inclusive community, as I did growing up on an estate. We must also get rid of the stigma sometimes associated with council housing.

"Truly affordable homes for rent are needed by so many people and I hope our exciting project will help stimulate much needed change across Britain and inspire councils to build better and build beautiful."

Clemency Green, Channel 4 commissioning editor features and formats, added: "This is a hugely exciting project at a pivotal moment in the history of social housing.

"We love the ambition at the heart of this series; to create a blueprint for the next generation of social housing to be proud of, and that is a joy to live in."