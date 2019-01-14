Apprenticeship pays off for Scott

Scot Ellis has stepped up at Alpha Process Controls.

The GT Group Company has underlined its commitment to the future by taking on the Group apprentice who is already hard at work on an innovative project.

The apprenticeship gave me an excellent grounding in mechanical engineering and has provided me with the necessary skills and knowledge to prosper in my new role. Scot Ellis

Scot joined the Peterlee-based division after completing a four-year mechanical engineering apprenticeship with parent company GT Group, which is part of the Knorr-Bremse Group.

Alpha Process Controls is a leading manufacturer and supplier of couplings and has been at the forefront of the hazardous liquids transfer sector for more than 40 years. International clients include Shell, BP and Exxon.

The 21-year-old technician is currently involved in the testing and production of modifications for a developmental fuel coupling.

Scot, from Peterlee, who gained an HNC qualification, acquired a broad range of skills as part of his apprenticeship, including tool making and quality control, which he is developing further in his new role.

He said: “I’m very grateful to both GT Group for selecting me for the apprenticeship and to Alpha Process Controls for taking me on as a Product Technician.

“The apprenticeship gave me an excellent grounding in mechanical engineering and has provided me with the necessary skills and knowledge to prosper in my new role.

“No two days are the same and I’m really enjoying working for such a forward-thinking company.

“Being involved in developing a new product makes me feel like I’m making a valuable contribution and I feel a valued member of the Alpha team.”

John Lamb, Managing Director of Alpha Process Controls, said: “We are focused on innovation and engineering excellence and are determined to grow a strong pool of young talent.

“Scot is one of the real successes of GT Group’s apprenticeship scheme and is now repaying our faith through his excellent work. It’s important that companies such as Alpha Process Controls continue to blend new ideas and methods with established engineering experience to achieve continued success.”