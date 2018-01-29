Apprenticeship honour for Sunderland firm Hays Travel

Sunderland’s Hays Travel is officially one of the UK’s best places to start a career.

The firm has been recognised in the Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list, compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service to recognise excellence in businesses that employ apprentices.

The Top 100 was announced at the National Apprenticeship Awards, which took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

After a tough selection process the most exceptional apprenticeship employers from all of the National Apprenticeship Awards employer categories went forward to feature in the list, which showcases the breadth of employers who now offer apprenticeships.

Beverley Little, Hays Travel’s assistant head of training, said: “The list is compiled of companies demonstrating the highest standards of excellence in employment of apprentices.

“The training department is proud of the quality of training and personal development we provide to our learners, along with the career opportunities that successful apprentices go on to pursue within Hays Travel.

“Apprentices play a key role in the success of our organisation and we are therefore delighted that Hays Travel has been recognised for the passion and promotion we put into the National Apprentice programme.”

Sue Husband, director of the National Apprenticeship Service, commented on Hays Travel: “The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list 2017 demonstrates clearly the impact apprentices can have on an organisation. Apprentice employers are creating opportunities for individuals to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed, up to degree level, while working and earning.

“These Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers are making a difference to the lives of their apprentices by investing in their future. In return, apprentices are helping employers to develop a skilled, qualified workforce to build a stronger economy.

“I hope the success of these employers will mean more businesses across England aspire to follow their example.”