Appeal to trace missing man last seen at Sunderland Royal Hospital
Colin Jobling – who uses the surname Barrass - was last seen in the area of Sunderland Royal Hospital at 6.30pm on Friday, July 6, and has not been seen since.
Northumbria Police said his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and searches have been ongoing to locate him ever since he was reported as missing.
Officers are appealing to the public for information about 39-year-old Colin’s whereabouts so officers can ensure he is safe and well.
Colin is 5’7, of medium build and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a black cap and grey high tops with black lines on.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat function on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20240705-0952.
