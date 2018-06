An appeal has been launched to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died last week.

Seventy-one-year-old Arnold Shiel, of 109 Wellington Walk, Sulgrave, was found dead at his home on Monday, June 11.

Any members of family should contact Coroner’s Officer Neville Dixon on 0191 561 7842, e-mail neville.dixon@sunderland.gov.uk