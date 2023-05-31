Appeal to find missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best

Officers searching for missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best are appealing for the public’s help.

Danielle, 36, was reported as missing shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, May 30, after her family had not heard from her.

She was last seen in person at about 6.10pm the day before, on Monday, but has not been in touch since.

It is believed that this is out of character for Danielle, who lives in the Eden Vale area of the city, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

A number of searches are being carried out across Wearside in a bid to locate her and ensure she is safe and well.

Danielle is described as 5’5 tall with medium length straight purple hair and has a local accent. She has two distinctive dove tattoos on her right upper arm, a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

It is believed that Danielle could be carrying a black A4 size shoulder bag.

Officers are asking anybody who believes they have seen her, or know where she is residing, to get in touch immediately.