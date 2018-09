Police are appealing for help to trace a pensioner from Sunderland who has gone missing.

Louise Cottis, 83, was last seen at 10am at her home in the Seafields area, Seaburn.

Officers say they are growing increasingly worried for her welfare and have called on the public to help find her.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, with short wavy grey hair.

Anyone who knows where she may be should call 101 and quote reference 472 210918.