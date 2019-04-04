Appeal to find missing football trophy dating back more than 50 years which was won by Sunderland team

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a prestigious football trophy which dates back more than 50 years after it went missing following a showpiece final.

The Washington Aged People's Trophy was won by Hall Farm Glasshaus in April last year.

Sadly, that team has since folded and the solid silver trophy lost.

With this year's final due to take place on April 27 between Sunderland Town End FC v Durham United FC at Nissan Sports Club, bosses at the Wearside League are hoping to trace the silverware ahead of the game so that it can be presented to the 2019 winners.

Chairman of the Wearside League Peter Maguire has launched an appeal on the Wearside League's Twitter page to find the cup and is calling on anyone with information to get in touch.

"The cup was played for by teams in the Durham Alliance league, which has now become the Wearside League's second division," said Mr Maguire.

Chairman of the Wearside League Peter Maguire.

"Hall Farm won it and since the final was played their officials don't know where it is.

"They've tried to find it but as the team folded they don't know where.

"With this year's final coming up soon, we'd like to find it.

"I can't say exactly how long ago the trophy dates back to, but it's been around as long as I've been involved in local football and that is more than 50 years."

There is no suggestion at this stage that the trophy has been stolen, but instead it is thought to have been misplaced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trophy should contact Mr Maguire on 07545549830.