Appeal to chase colleagues of Sunderland man who died from asbestos disease

A Sunderland man is appealing to former colleagues of his late father who died from an asbestos disease to help piece together information about his former employment.

Richard Brown, also known as Dickie, died in April 2015 after developing mesothelioma, a type of cancer caused by asbestos exposure that affects the lining of the lungs.

He worked as a HGV driver between 1968 and 1977, initially for British Road Services, but was also employed by R Clifford Limited and Golightly Group Transport Limited.

As well as transporting goods across the UK, Richard would assist colleagues with loading and unloading items.

“My dad’s illness developed so quickly, it was shocking,” said his son, Martin.

“We never had a chance to speak to him about asbestos and whether he was exposed to it when he was younger.”

Martin contacted Thompsons Solicitors after his father’s death to investigate an asbestos disease compensation claim on his dad’s behalf.

He is now appealing to those who worked with his dad at British Road Services, R Clifford Limited and Golightly Group Transport Limited to share any information they have about his working conditions.

“He worked for a few different employers during the late 1960s and 1970s, but in each case he did the same job,” Martin added.

“I’m confident there are people out there who would have worked with him and have more information about his exposure to asbestos than we do.

“Any clarity would be appreciated by our family.”

Tim Hayward, from Thompsons Solicitors, said: “Mesothelioma is a terrible disease that sadly affects thousands of people like Martin’s dad, Richard, every year.

“As it can take decades after asbestos exposure before symptoms of the disease become apparent it’s important to trace his former colleagues to identify how and when he was exposed to asbestos.”

Anyone who worked with Richard at British Road Services between 1968 and 1971, at R Clifford Limited between 1968 and 1976, and at Golightly Group Transport Limited between 1975 and 1977, or has information about exposure to asbestos during this time, should contact Mr Hayward at Thompsons Solicitors’ Newcastle office on 01912 690 623.