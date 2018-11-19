Appeal to catch sneak thief who stole Sunderland man’s wallet

A Sunderland man has appealed for help to trace a sneaky thief.

Scott Andrews was standing in the doorway of a shop in Ryhope when he dropped his wallet.

Scott Andrews. Picture by FRANK REID

The 52-year-old said the wallet contained around £165 and described the crime as ‘shocking’.

“I went down to the convenience store at the bottom of Burdon Lane,” he said.

“I had my big German Shepherd, Ben, with me, so I opened the door and just passed my lottery ticket inside. I kept my wallet in my right hand.”

Another man came up behind Scott and entered the shop, then came back out back out while Scott was still standing in the doorway and got into a car which was parked outside, with a woman in the driver’s seat.

The thing that really shook me was that he got back into the car and was just sat there. Scott Andrews

It was only after the man had passed that Scott realised he had dropped his wallet.

“I actually asked the woman to reverse the car to see if my wallet had gone under it, and she pulled the car back,” he said.

Scott, a gardener, said: “It contained all my cards and about £165 in cash, which is a lot for me.”

Scott initially suspected a group of teenagers who had been passing at the time had taken the wallet, but says he has been told by police that the mystery man was responsible.

“It is quite clear from the CCTV that this guy who went into the shop for ten seconds has taken it,” he said.

“He was white, about 5ft six, of lean build and aged 40 to 50, with a bald head.”

Scott, of Wilkinson Terrace, is amazed at the brazen nature of the theft.

“I think it is shocking,” he said.

“The thing that really shook me was that he got back into the car and was just sat there.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed the force was investigating the theft of Scott’s wallet: “At 7.43pm on November 3, police received a report of a theft of a wallet on Burdon Lane, Sunderland,” he said.

“A man was outside a shop and dropped his wallet. It was then picked up by an unknown offender who made off.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1008 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”