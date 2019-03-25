Appeal over missing man last seen in Sunderland - please help if you can

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man last seen in the Sunderland area.

Officers are urging anyone who can help trace missing 40-year-old Andrew Gibson to get in touch.



A police spokesman said officers are concerned as it is out of character for Andrew, who is from the Stockton area, not to be in touch with family members.



He said: "Mr Gibson was reported missing yesterday, Sunday March 24, however, he was last seen working in Sunderland area at around 11:10am on Wednesday March 20.



"He is described as a white male, 5ft 10” tall, with a bald head and dark beard with blue eyes. He was wearing a maroon hooded top, beige work trousers and work boots.



"Anyone who may have seen Mr Gibson or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Al Wells at Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 049284."