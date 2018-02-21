Appeal launched to help Sunderland sportsman achieve Paralmypics dream

A Wearside travel agent is hoping to help an aspiring Paralympian fulfil his dream.

Hays Travel in Sunderland is embarking on a mission to fundraise for wheelchair fencer Joshua Waddell.

Wheelchair fencer Joshua Waddell, who is in need of sponsorship.

The branch is organising a coach trip to York on Saturday, March 10, in aid of the talented East Herrington youngster, who is in need of sponsorship.

Cash generated from the trip will help to support his national and international competitions by covering fees, accommodation and flight expenses.

Fifteen-year-old Venerable Bede Academy pupil Joshua, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of just two, achieved huge success at last year’s IWAS Under 17 World Championships in Warsaw, where he won a bronze medal in Epee.

He represented England in wheelchair fencing at the School Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017, winning silver, bronze and gold medals.

As well as training a minimum of three times a week at Durham Fencing Club, he travels to national and international coaching camps, including the World Class Programme with the GBR Wheelchair Fencing Team in Bath.

The proceeds from the coach trip will aid Joshua’s parents, who are currently funding all of his fencing themselves.

Josh’s mum Caroline said: “Josh has accepted his disability wholeheartedly and thrives on a challenge.

“He is very positive and is a good role model to other young disabled children, showing them that they can achieve what they wish, even if they are disabled.

“Josh is unable to walk unaided and uses a wheelchair for his sports - this does not get him down.

“He just wants to be the best he can be in his chosen sports.”

Caroline added: “He really wants to go to the Paralympics to represent Great Britain.

“In order to compete at the Paralympics, Josh will have to take part in a few World Cup competitions leading up to the games.

“This will be a very expensive time for him and us.

“He aims to train hard and to improve his skills.

“He also wants to achieve well with his academic studies – and eventually go to university to become a sports psychologist.”

Assistant branch manager of Hays Travel in Sunderland, Hayleigh Brown said: “We are very proud to have someone in our community, who has achieved so much in sport at such young age and despite the challenges that come with this medical condition.”

Tickets for the coach trip are available to buy from Hays Travel Sunderland priced at £15 per person.

The initiative is part of Hays Travel’s local community partnerships, which comprises of retail staff working with schools, charities and organisations to help them raise funds to achieve their goals and aims.